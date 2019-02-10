Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande seemed to be upset that Cardi B won the award for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but she says that is not the case.

The 25-year-old singer, who skipped the show after a dispute with producers over her performance, tweeted and then deleted the word “trash” while Cardi was on stage accepting the award on Sunday night (February 10).

Ariana also tweeted and deleted “literal bulls–t” a minute later.

One of the reasons why people initially thought Ariana expressed her feelings was that her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was nominated posthumously in the category for his album Swimming. She is also a longtime friend of Nicki Minaj, who famously does not get along with Cardi.

Ariana then tweeted, “nothing to do w [Cardi]. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry.” She was actually upset that the Grammys invited Mac‘s family to the event, even though he wasn’t the winner.

Ariana Grande reacts (now deleted tweets) to Cardi B winning ‘Best Rap Album’ at the #GRAMMMYs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cn7OHFzTNl — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) February 11, 2019

Click inside to read what else Ariana tweeted after she deleted the tweets…

See what else she tweeted below.