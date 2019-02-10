Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 11:29 pm

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Tweeted 'Trash' During Cardi B's Grammys Acceptance Speech

Ariana Grande seemed to be upset that Cardi B won the award for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but she says that is not the case.

The 25-year-old singer, who skipped the show after a dispute with producers over her performance, tweeted and then deleted the word “trash” while Cardi was on stage accepting the award on Sunday night (February 10).

Ariana also tweeted and deleted “literal bulls–t” a minute later.

One of the reasons why people initially thought Ariana expressed her feelings was that her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was nominated posthumously in the category for his album Swimming. She is also a longtime friend of Nicki Minaj, who famously does not get along with Cardi.

Ariana then tweeted, “nothing to do w [Cardi]. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry.” She was actually upset that the Grammys invited Mac‘s family to the event, even though he wasn’t the winner.

Click inside to read what else Ariana tweeted after she deleted the tweets…

See what else she tweeted below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 Grammys, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Grammys

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr