Kim Kardashian Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Never Had Done, Even Though You May Think She Did

'Frozen 2' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez's 2019 Tour Dates, Cities, &amp; Venues Revealed!

Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:00 pm

Don Cheadle Only Had an Hour to Decide Whether or Not to Join the Marvel Universe

Don Cheadle Only Had an Hour to Decide Whether or Not to Join the Marvel Universe

Don Cheadle made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (February 12) and described the day he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was at my daughter’s birthday party and I got a call and they said, ‘OK, it’s gonna happen. The offer is going to you,” the 54-year-old actor, who plays War Machine, recalled. “But we need this to happen kinda quickly, so we’re gonna give you an hour to decide. I said, ‘An hour? It’s like eight movies!’”

“You decide and it’s the whole run of it,” Don continued. “I’m like that could be like ten or twelve years. I said, ‘I’m at my daughter’s birthday party,’ and they were like, ‘oh, take two hours’.”

Don also talked about getting ready to host Saturday Night Live for the first time and working with Seth Rogen on his new show Black Monday – Watch more after the cut!


No One Noticed Don Cheadle and the Avengers Cast Walking into a Burlesque Club

Click inside to watch the rest of Don Cheadle’s appearance on Late Night…


Don Cheadle Reveals What the Cocaine in Black Monday Is Really Made Of
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Don Cheadle

