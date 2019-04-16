Salma Hayek's Husband Francois-Henri Pinault Donates Over $100 Million to Rebuilding of Notre Dame

Salma Hayek‘s husband Francois-Henri Pinault is making a major contribution to the rebuilding of Notre Dame after its devastating fire.

The 56-year-old French businessman and his father Francois have pledged over $113 million to help reconstruct the cathedral.

“My father and myself have decided to release a sum of €100 million from our Artemis funds [the family holding company] to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre-Dame,” Francois-Henri said in a statement to French newspaper Le Figaro.

Francois-Henri is the CEO of Kering, which owns luxury brands such as Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

His 82-year-old father is worth an estimated $37.3 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

