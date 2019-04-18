Top Stories
Thu, 18 April 2019 at 10:21 am

Gina Rodriguez is Supported by Fiance Joe LoCicero at 'Someone Great' Premiere!

Gina Rodriguez happily poses alongside her fiance Joe LoCicero while hitting the red carpet at the Los Angeles special screening of her new Netflix film Someone Great held at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday (April 17) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old Jane the Virgin actress and star of the film was also joined by her co-stars Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, and writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Also in attendance to show their support were Kara Del Toro and Shadowhunters actress Katherine McNamara.

Synopsis: Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (Wise) and Blair (Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

Someone Great hits Netflix on April 19 – Watch the trailer!


