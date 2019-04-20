Vincent Cassel & Wife Tina Kunakey Welcome a Baby Girl!

Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey are now the proud parents of a baby girl!

The 52-year-old actor, best known by American audiences for his work in Black Swan, took to Instagram on Friday (April 19) to announce the happy news.

“Amazonie est née ❤️,” he wrote. In English, this translates to “Amazonie is born.” The name of their daughter is seemingly a tribute to their home in Brazil.

The couple started dating in 2016, got married in August 2018, and announced their pregnancy on January 1 this year. Congrats to the happy family!