Top Stories
Adele &amp; Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Adele & Husband Simon Konecki to Divorce After Over 7 Years Together

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Pretty Little Liars' Tyler Blackburn Comes Out as Queer

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Reading This Story Will Make You Love Pharrell Williams So Much More!

Sat, 20 April 2019 at 11:05 am

Vincent Cassel & Wife Tina Kunakey Welcome a Baby Girl!

Vincent Cassel & Wife Tina Kunakey Welcome a Baby Girl!

Vincent Cassel and his wife Tina Kunakey are now the proud parents of a baby girl!

The 52-year-old actor, best known by American audiences for his work in Black Swan, took to Instagram on Friday (April 19) to announce the happy news.

Amazonie est née ❤️,” he wrote. In English, this translates to “Amazonie is born.” The name of their daughter is seemingly a tribute to their home in Brazil.

The couple started dating in 2016, got married in August 2018, and announced their pregnancy on January 1 this year. Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
vincent cassel wife tina kunakey gives birth 01
vincent cassel wife tina kunakey gives birth 02
vincent cassel wife tina kunakey gives birth 03
vincent cassel wife tina kunakey gives birth 04
vincent cassel wife tina kunakey gives birth 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amazonie Cassel, Baby, Birth, Tina Kunakey, Vincent Cassel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wendy Williams is removing all traces of her ex-husband from her show - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch is speaking out after fake nude photos leaked on social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa shaved for the first time since 2012 - TooFab
  • Adele and her husband Simon Konecki are splitting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson is hosting The ARDYs - Just Jared Jr