What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 1:24 am

Becky G & Maluma Release Steamy 'La Respuesta' Music Video - Watch Now!

Becky G has teamed up with Maluma for a hot new song!

The 22-year-old singer and the 25-year-old Colombian hunk just dropped the music video for their new single “La Respuesta.”

This is the second song Maluma has dropped this week.

He and Madonna dropped “Medellín” from her upcoming album Madame X. The two will be performing the song at the upcoming 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

You can download Becky G and Maluma‘s new song off of iTunes here and watch the music video now!
