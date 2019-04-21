Top Stories
What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

What Does 'Ontas' Mean? Celebrities Get In on This Viral Meme

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Bella Thorne's Ex Speaks Out After Their Split

Sun, 21 April 2019 at 6:00 am

Tom Hiddleston Heads Home After 'Betrayal' Performance

Tom Hiddleston Heads Home After 'Betrayal' Performance

Tom Hiddleston is greeted by fans as he makes his way out the back entrance at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday night (April 19) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor kept things cool in a black peacoat as he snapped a few selfies before heading home after his latest Betrayal performance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Hiddleston

Tom is currently starring in a new production of Betrayal alongside Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox in the West End – be sure to check it out if you are in the area!
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston heads home after betrayal performance 01
tom hiddleston heads home after betrayal performance 02
tom hiddleston heads home after betrayal performance 03
tom hiddleston heads home after betrayal performance 04
tom hiddleston heads home after betrayal performance 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • This well-known lawyer is praising Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Adrienne Bailon dishes on a possible Cheetah Girls reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are thrilled Adele and her husband split - TooFab
  • Anjelica Huston is slamming the fur industry - The Hollywood Reporter
  • James Maslow is baring his hot six-pack! - Just Jared Jr