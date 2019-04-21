Tom Hiddleston Heads Home After 'Betrayal' Performance

Tom Hiddleston is greeted by fans as he makes his way out the back entrance at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Friday night (April 19) in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor kept things cool in a black peacoat as he snapped a few selfies before heading home after his latest Betrayal performance.

Tom is currently starring in a new production of Betrayal alongside Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox in the West End – be sure to check it out if you are in the area!