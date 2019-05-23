Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Are 'On a Break' - Report

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are slowing things down.

The 23-year-old model and the 22-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player are “on a break,” a source told People.

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The news comes just a few days after Kendall opened up about her relationship with Ben with Vogue Australia.



Kendall and Ben have been linked to each other since May 2018.