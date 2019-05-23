Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 1:14 am

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Are 'On a Break' - Report

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are slowing things down.

The 23-year-old model and the 22-year-old Philadelphia 76ers player are “on a break,” a source told People.

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

The news comes just a few days after Kendall opened up about her relationship with Ben with Vogue Australia.

Kendall and Ben have been linked to each other since May 2018.
