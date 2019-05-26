Beyonce & Kelly Rowland Dance in the Crowd at Janet Jackson's Las Vegas Residency!

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland are having a blast at Janet Jackson‘s Las Vegas residency!

The Destiny’s Child superstars were spotted singing and dancing in the crowd on Saturday night (May 25) at the Metamorphosis residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Kelly also posted updates from the show on her Instagram Story: “The ICON,” she captioned one video. “QUEEN!” she wrote on another.

Janet just recently kicked off her Vegas residency earlier in the month. The show includes an incredible 38 songs, including smash hits and deep cuts. Click here to see the set list and pictures from opening night!

