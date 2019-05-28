Chris Kattan Says Lorne Michaels Pressured Him to Have Sex With 'Night At The Roxbury' Director

Chris Kattan is raising an accusation against his former Saturday Night Live boss, Lorne Michaels.

The 48-year-old actor opened up in his memoir Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories & Scars From Saturday Night Live.

In the memoir, Chris accused Lorne of pressuring him to have sex with A Night At The Roxbury‘s then-director Amy Heckerling to try and keep her attached to the project.

“I was attracted to Amy, but at the same time very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career,” he wrote.

One night after working prior to the movie’s filming, she allegedly asked him to have sex.

“I was shocked. Was she joking?” he wrote. He “tried to keep it light…the conversation ended there.”

Lorne called him the next day, and said that “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as producer,” and if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened, then [he] had to keep Amy happy.”

He reportedly said: “Chris, I’m not saying you have to f–k her, but it wouldn’t hurt.”

He ultimately went through with it: “I was too scared. The last thing I wanted was to have someone hear Lorne say ‘career ender’ about me. To this day, whenever I think about that conversation with Lorne, I still feel repellingly pathetic,” he wrote.

“She thought it would be fun to have sex on Lorne’s desk. I said a polite ‘F–k, no!’ to that, so we ended up going to her office and having sex on… yep, you guessed it, the ‘casting couch.’”

John Fortenberry ultimately stepped in as director.

