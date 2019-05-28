Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Social Media Regrets & How She's Affected by Negative Comments

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, out now.

Here’s what the 33-year-old model and author had to say…

On taking medication for depression: “I was prescribed Lexapro [an antidepressant] when I was a teenager, and then I just quit cold turkey, not thinking it was a real thing. I thought everyone had problems like mine, like it was part of life.”

On being “embarrassed” that she had postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Luna: “I felt bad [about having postpartum depression] because we had so many resources. John was great and helpful. My mom was here…I was embarrassed.”

On contentious things she’s said on social media that she later regretted: “Everything ‘big’ I’ve ever said was just heat of the moment and sometimes very regrettable. I just pop off too quick. Honestly, it’s good to learn that’s not necessarily the way to go every time.”

On wanting to be liked and how she is affected by negative comments on social media: “Sometimes I will scroll through [comments] and I will just keep reading and reading the positive ones until I find something negative. And then I’ll stop, and I’ll be mad. Or sad. And I’m like, ‘Why did I keep going? There’s no point in that.’ There’s always going to be that person, no matter whose page you go to. The women I love and look up to have that s–t, too… It’s funny when everyone thinks you’re so tough and things just roll off your back and you don’t care. It’s good to care. I think you should want to be a respected, liked person. And it sucks when people don’t like you. It makes you realize the power words have.”

For more from Chrissy, head to net-a-porter.com.