'Game of Thrones' Creators Fire Manager Ahead of New TV Deal

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are parting ways with their longtime manager, Guymon Casady at Management 360.

The Game of Thrones creators confirmed the news on Wednesday (May 29).

“Guymon has been a good friend and partner to us for many years, and we look forward to the next chapter in our relationship. His eye for great material is keener than it’s ever been, and we expect to be producing many shows and films with him in the future,” they said in a statement.

The two had worked with Guymon for 20 years, and he was a producer on Game of Thrones and connected them with the George R.R. Martin book series.

They are now shopping for a new television overall deal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They’re also writing a new Star Wars trilogy, with the first film due in 2022.