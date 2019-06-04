Hilary Duff Shows off Engagement Ring in Cute Selfie: 'I'm Getting Married'

Hilary Duff can’t wait to marry her fiance Matthew Koma!

The 31-year-old Younger star posted a selfie on her Instagram on Tuesday (June 4) ahead of the big day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

“Cheesy IM GETTING MARRIED As of one month ago post!” Hilary captioned the post on her Instagram.

The two revealed their engagement back in May. They have one daughter together, Banks Violet Bair. Hilary also has a son, Luca Cruz, 7, from her previous marriage.

See Hilary‘s post inside…