Find Out the Most Popular Movie From the Year You Were Born!

Chris Hemsworth Is Taking a Break From Acting - Here's Why

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Tue, 04 June 2019 at 6:33 pm

Hilary Duff Shows off Engagement Ring in Cute Selfie: 'I'm Getting Married'

Hilary Duff Shows off Engagement Ring in Cute Selfie: 'I'm Getting Married'

Hilary Duff can’t wait to marry her fiance Matthew Koma!

The 31-year-old Younger star posted a selfie on her Instagram on Tuesday (June 4) ahead of the big day.

“Cheesy IM GETTING MARRIED As of one month ago post!” Hilary captioned the post on her Instagram.

The two revealed their engagement back in May. They have one daughter together, Banks Violet Bair. Hilary also has a son, Luca Cruz, 7, from her previous marriage.

Photos: Getty Images
