Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 12:22 pm

Tan France Talks 'Naturally Tan' Memoir with Antoni Porowski!

Tan France Talks 'Naturally Tan' Memoir with Antoni Porowski!

Tan France happily poses alongside his Queer Eye co-star Antoni Porowski while sitting down for a special In Conversation panel at 92nd Street Y on Tuesday (June 4) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Queer Eye fashion expert sat down with the 35-year-old Queer Eye food and wine specialist to discuss his just released memoir, Naturally Tan.

In the memoir, Tan opens up like never before about almost attempting suicide by driving off a bridge.

In case you missed it, you have to check out Antoni getting in drag for the first time with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker!
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr
