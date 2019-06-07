Top Stories
Fri, 07 June 2019 at 4:41 pm

Marc Anthony Arrives to Shoot Scenes for 'In The Heights' Movie in NYC!

Marc Anthony Arrives to Shoot Scenes for 'In The Heights' Movie in NYC!

Marc Anthony is ready for his close-up!

The 50-year-old performer was spotted arriving to the set of the upcoming In The Heights movie for the first time on Friday (June 7) in New York City.

The movie, set to be released in June of 2020, is a feature version of the Broadway musical, in which a bodega owner has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

Marc will portray the father of Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV), the younger cousin of the lead character Unsavi (Anthony Ramos).

“Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore. Sonny’s father will be played by Marc Anthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role. …And I still can’t believe it,” Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed one day before on Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Leslie Grace and Corey Hawkins were seen shooting a scene. Find out what they were performing!
marc anthony in the heights june 2019 01
marc anthony in the heights june 2019 02
marc anthony in the heights june 2019 03
marc anthony in the heights june 2019 04
marc anthony in the heights june 2019 05

