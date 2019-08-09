Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Will Open Performing Arts Center in New York (Report)
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are opening a music center!
The 38-year-old “No One” singer and the 40-year-old hip-hop artist are planning to start up a performing arts center in upstate New York, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The married couple wants to build the project at an industrial site in rural Macedon, it was revealed at a town board meeting on Thursday (August 8).
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz‘ center will also reportedly feature three empty buildings transformed into a classroom, an office building, and an art exhibit hall.
Watch Alicia cover Billie Eilish‘s “Ocean Eyes” in a recent Instagram video below!
