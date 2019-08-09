Top Stories
See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes &amp; Camila Cabello!

See Friday's New PDA Photos of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello!

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Sebastian Stan Shows Off Gym Progress With Hot Shirtless Selfie

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos Gives Peek at Muscular Chest While on Vacation with Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

How Much is Kylie Jenner Paying for Her Birthday Megayacht?

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 6:35 pm

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Will Open Performing Arts Center in New York (Report)

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Will Open Performing Arts Center in New York (Report)

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are opening a music center!

The 38-year-old “No One” singer and the 40-year-old hip-hop artist are planning to start up a performing arts center in upstate New York, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The married couple wants to build the project at an industrial site in rural Macedon, it was revealed at a town board meeting on Thursday (August 8).

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz‘ center will also reportedly feature three empty buildings transformed into a classroom, an office building, and an art exhibit hall.

Watch Alicia cover Billie Eilish‘s “Ocean Eyes” in a recent Instagram video below!

READ MORE: Alicia Keys Hints at What to Expect From Her Upcoming Album
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Bad Santa actor Tony Cox hits kid on a bike with his car - TMZ
  • Cody Simpson just dropped three new songs - Just Jared Jr
  • Spencer Pratt chooses sides on Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud - TooFab
  • This star isn't coming back for the final season of Arrow - Just Jared Jr