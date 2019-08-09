Top Stories
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Hold Hands While Celebrating His 21st Birthday!

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone Cozy Up in the Hot Tub on Luxury Yacht

Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Supports Him at Broadway Opening!

Fri, 09 August 2019 at 2:07 am

Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu!

Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Caitlyn Jenner in Malibu!

Kendall Jenner leads the way as she and Caitlyn Jenner head out after grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu restaurant on Thursday night (August8) in Malibu, Calif.

The 23-year-old model and the 69-year-old Olympian coordinated in black and white outfits as they stepped out for a sushi dinner.

After dinner, the father-daughter duo shared a hug before picking up their cars from the valet and heading off on their separate ways.

Over the weekend, Kendall was spotted hanging out with one of her exes at Kanye West‘s Sunday Service.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner heading home from dinner…
