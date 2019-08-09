Kid Rock Says Taylor Swift Is a Democrat 'Because She Wants to Be in Movies'

Taylor Swift is being criticized by Kid Rock.

The 48-year-old “Bawitdaba” musician posted a message criticizing the 29-year-old “You Need to Calm Down” superstar on Friday (August 9).

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock,” he wrote.

Several stars have clapped back in response to Kid Rock‘s message, including Patton Oswalt: “Amen, Bob. She should be a real American like you, growing up on a six acre estate complete with tennis court and horse paddock, and then bravely adopting a faux ‘redneck s–tkicker’ cosplay persona. God bless you, buddy ruff,” he said.

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019