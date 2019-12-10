Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Make a Grand Entrance at 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Premiere!

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart ride a truck on the red carpet while arriving for the premiere of their movie Jumanji: The Next Level at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday (December 9) in Hollywood.

Karen Gillan and Jack Black arrived in separate truck on the red carpet!

The four actors were joined at the event by co-stars Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Awkwafina, Rhys Darby, Colin Hanks, Dania Ramirez, and Lamorne Morris.

Also in attendance at the premiere were Dwayne‘s wife Lauren Hashian and Kevin‘s wife Eniko Parrish.

Jumanji: The Next Level will hit theaters on December 13.

FYI: Dwayne is wearing Dolce&Gabbana. Karen is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Awkwafina is wearing a Valentino dress and Irene Neuwirth jewelry. Lamorne is wearing a Hugo Boss suit and Jimmy Choo shoes.

