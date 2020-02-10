Top Stories
Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Oscars After Parties - See All of the Red Carpet Fashin!

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Here's What Cindy Crawford Thinks of Her Son Presley Gerber's Face Tattoo...

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!!

Oscars 2020 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!!

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Find Out How Much Money Colin Kaepernick Wants to Be Paid to Play Football

Mon, 10 February 2020 at 5:23 pm

Candice Swanepoel Dons Super-Short Shorts for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Candice Swanepoel Dons Super-Short Shorts for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Candice Swanepoel has legs for days!

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a a pair of super-short blue shorts paired with a dramatic train as she stepped out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candice Swanepoel

Other Angels at the party included Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, and Barbara Palvin.

FYI: Candice is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and René Caovilla shoes. Barbara is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Versace shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the Victoria’s Secret Angels at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 01
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 02
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 03
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 04
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 05
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 06
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 07
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 08
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 09
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 10
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 11
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 12
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 13
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 14
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 15
candice swanepoel dons short shorts for vanity fair oscar party 16

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2020 Oscars Parties, Barbara Palvin, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Blue Ivy helped her mom Beyonce model her new clothing line collab with Adidas - TMZ
  • OMG - see how Joe Jonas tried to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr
  • Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift? - TooFab
  • Meghan Trainor was pissed when Niall Horan did this - Just Jared Jr