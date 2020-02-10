Candice Swanepoel Dons Super-Short Shorts for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020!

Candice Swanepoel has legs for days!

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a a pair of super-short blue shorts paired with a dramatic train as she stepped out for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other Angels at the party included Jasmine Tookes, Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill, and Barbara Palvin.

FYI: Candice is wearing a Zuhair Murad dress and René Caovilla shoes. Barbara is wearing an Atelier Versace gown and Versace shoes.

