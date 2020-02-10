Locke & Key's Connor Jessup Says He Felt 'Dishonest' & 'Uncomfortable' Before Coming Out As Gay

Connor Jessup is opening up about coming out as gay with The Face magazine.

The Locke & Key star revealed that felt “dishonest” and “uncomfortable” before his post revealing his sexuality.

“I felt like I was limiting and censoring and editing my own behavior,” Connor adds. “The reasons why [I hid it] became hazier and hazier as time went on. It didn’t make any sense to me anymore. So there are a lot of factors that led to me deciding to say something.”

He continues, “I felt embarrassed, not embarrassed about being gay, of course, but embarrassed about saying anything, the idea of making a post drawing attention to myself and the presumption that people would care what I had to say. And so I was like, I’ll just keep it to myself. But eventually, all of those excuses weren’t enough anymore.”

Connor also chatted if he felt more responsibility to share more about his sexuality, and admitted that it was hard for him to say.

“I’m aware, of course, that it’s still pretty rare for actors to be openly gay,” he says. “I’m not blind to the fact that maybe somewhere, someone who’s going through some version of what I went through when I was that age might see the show and read what I wrote or hear about it, and it might mean something.”

Read his full feature on TheFace.com.

