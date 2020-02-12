Top Stories
Exclusive! Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas!

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's 'Offensive' Activism, Calls Out the Number of Female Directors She Has Hired

Khloe Kardashian Just Called Out One of Her Sisters as a 'Scammer' - See Who!

Are Malika Haqq &amp; Her Baby Daddy Getting Along? Get the Scoop!

Wed, 12 February 2020 at 2:44 pm

Amber Rose Claps Back at Face Tattoo Haters

Amber Rose is firing back at the haters who don’t approve of her large face tattoo that reads “Bash Slash.”

If you don’t know, Amber got the tattoo (which you can see on Instagram) in honor of her two kids, Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol,” Amber wrote. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – muva.”

Find out which other celeb just debuted a face tattoo!
