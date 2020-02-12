Amber Rose Claps Back at Face Tattoo Haters

Amber Rose is firing back at the haters who don’t approve of her large face tattoo that reads “Bash Slash.”

If you don’t know, Amber got the tattoo (which you can see on Instagram) in honor of her two kids, Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards.

“For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol,” Amber wrote. “Or they would just tell me I’m ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f–k you want in life – muva.”

Find out which other celeb just debuted a face tattoo!