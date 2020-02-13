Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Reveal Their Pet Peeves About Each Other!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe took so much time to say hi to fans, sign autographs and take selfies outside of the Good Morning America studios on Wednesday (February 12) in New York City.

The Outlander stars appeared on the third hour of the today show, and during their appearance, they were asked if they have any pet peeves about each other.

“I’m very lucky to work with an amazing co-star,” Sam said!

Well, Caitriona has one pet peeve…”He knows what mine is! Sam, he’s the greatest guy, but he’s just not the best time-keeper.”

Sam was pressed again if he has one, but he did not!

“Nothing! She’s wonderful, isn’t she?” Sam said admiringly.

Sam and Caitriona are always so supportive of each other, if you didn’t already know!

Outlander season five premieres on Sunday on Starz!