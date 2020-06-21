Michelle Obama Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to Barack Obama on Father's Day

Michelle Obama is sending love Barack Obama‘s way!

The Former First Lady of the United States paid tribute to the former President of the United States with an Instagram post on Father’s Day Sunday (January 21).

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack! ❤️” Michelle captioned the post.

Earlier in the weekend, Michelle spoke about Juneteenth and what the holiday means to her.

“I think of my own family’s journey. Both of my grandfathers were the grandchildren of enslaved people,” she wrote in the personal post. See what she said…