New 'The Nutty Professor' Movie Is In The Works

The Nutty Professor is getting a reboot.

The classic comedy, which originally starred Jerry Lewis in the title role, and then Eddie Murphy in the 1996 version, is getting new life for the new era, Deadline reports.

Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, who are behind the new Scream franchise, are eyeing to remake the movie for the new generation.

If you don’t knot, The Nutty Professor follows a nerdy professor who in order to improve is love life, drinks a potion that temporarily turns him into the handsome, but obnoxious, Buddy Love.

The 1996 version, where Eddie Murphy not only played the title character, but five of his family members, was a huge hit for Universal Studios.

