Jill Duggar Got An Attorney Involved After Claiming She Didn't Get Paid For 'Counting On'

Jill Duggar has announced that she has left her family’s reality television empire of Counting On.

The 29-year-old mom, and the second born daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, revealed in an interview that she had begun to distance herself from her family.

“I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point,” she shared with People this week. “But I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

Jill added that her and husband Derick Dillard‘s “control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.”

He continued, “The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we’d be told, ‘Well, you’re not allowed to do that.’”

Since leaving, Jill has pulled away even more as she tasted her first drink of alcohol and also began to wear jeans, which her other sisters are not doing.

Now though, Jill and Derick have sought out legal advice in order to obtain the finances they say that they were not paid for Counting On.

According to Jill, her dad is the primary payee for the flagship show, 19 Kids & Counting, and then again for Counting On. The payout for him was around $25,000 to $45,000 per episode paycheck.

She says that she didn’t receive any compensation until she quit the show in 2017.

“That’s when we got an attorney involved and finally recovered some of the money,” Jill shared. “It was a process.”

Derick adds that the money they did receive was only a “little more than minimum wage” in a recent video.

Watch their full video where they explain their decision to leave further:

