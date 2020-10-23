John Boyega Reveals The Only Project That Would Make Him Return as Finn in 'Star Wars'

John Boyega still has hope for one of Finn’s axed storylines from the Star Wars franchise.

Speaking with Yahoo, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the scene he really hoped would make it to the big screen.

In the leaked script for Colin Trevorrow‘s scrapped film, it was revealed that Finn’s was originally going to end the trilogy by becoming a revolutionary and leading a class rebellion along with Rose on the galactic capital planet of Coruscant.

“I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story,” John shared. “The concept art in the ‘Star Wars’ book has that image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick. That would have been dope, hands down.”

While John has been vocal about not returning to the franchise, it looks like he’d be open to still voicing the character in an animation project.

“Animated? Yeah that would be cool,” he said. “You could do it all from home.”

