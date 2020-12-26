New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 - See Every Movie & TV Show Being Added!

There is a lot of great content being added to Amazon Prime Video in January 2021 and all of these titles will be free for subscribers to view!

One of the most anticipated movies is definitely One Night in Miami, which is the feature film directorial debut of Oscar winner Regina King. The movie tells the story of one incredible night in 1964 when four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. You can expect the film to make a lot of buzz during awards season.

Some of the other highlights include Blake Lively‘s recent movie The Rhythm Section, Sophia Lillis‘ Gretel & Hansel, and Tiffany Haddish‘s Like a Boss.

January 1

Movies

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Series

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

January 6

Movies

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Movies

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Movies

Herself – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

Movies

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

Movies

One Night In Miami – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Movies

Alone (2020)

Series

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Series

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Series

Flack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Jessy and Nessy – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

January 29

Movies

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)