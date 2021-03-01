San Diego Comic Con Postpones In Person Event Again & Goes Virtual For 2021

The 2021 San Diego Comic Con is again switching things up for this year.

The event announced their decision to fans on social media on Monday (March 1), as well as plans for the 2022 event.

“While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con,” the organization shared on their website. “For this reason, we have made the challenging decision to postpone Comic-Con 2021 as an in-person gathering until our 2022 dates, and once again hold this year’s celebration as the free online Comic-Con@Home.”

The virtual fan festival will go down to three days from July 23 to the 25.

However, Comic Con has also planned a smaller in-person event in November as well.

“While we lament the postponement of the in-person Comic-Con, our commitment to this community of fans and our celebration of comics and the related popular arts endures as an important part of who we are,” an additional statement starts out. “As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative. For this reason, we are happy to announce that San Diego Comic Convention is planning to present a three-day in-person convention in San Diego in November. At this time, we are still working on specific details as to attendance capacity, badge cost, and related information, and those details will be forthcoming.”

Read it in full below:

The event was cancelled for 2020 due to the pandemic.