iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She Quit Acting

Jennette McCurdy has confirmed that she will no longer in involved in acting projects.

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand at writing and directing—it’s going great,” the iCarly star said on her “Empty Inside” podcast.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success,” she continued.

She starred on the hit Nickelodeon show from 2007 to 2012.

“Always, always, always, acting was difficult for me,” she added about her anxiety.

“Once I started to get the nerves under control was when I started to actually get some traction, but I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure,” she added. She lost her mom to cancer in 2013.

Fans were upset to learn that Jennette was not included in the iCarly revival.

Last year, she wrote and performed a one woman show, “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, saying, “I wrote this one-woman show, and I performed that, and I really did not want to because of the nerves. Because of feeling like, I don’t want to f**king act anymore, I’m done. So I did it just for that show, but I think that one-woman show would be the most of it.”

She also said, “My experience with acting is, I’m so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past.

“I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they’re not like, ‘Oh, cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing. And I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them,” she added.

If you don’t know, Jennette also starred alongside Ariana Grande in Sam & Cat, and Ariana once addressed a big rumor about their relationship.