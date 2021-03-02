Instagram Addresses Hiding Likes on Some Users' Posts

Instagram made a big change to their app – and users were not happy about it.

On Tuesday (March 2), many Instagram users realized that the app had started to hide the amount of likes posts on the app had received.

Before, Instagram users would be able to see the actual amount of other users liking their posts, but on Tuesday, Instagram changed the like feature to now it just saying one user’s name and “others” instead of the actual amount of likes.

Back in 2019, Instagram first gave users a heads up that they were going to start a test to hide likes on their app, but never gave an official timeline for this change.

“Testing a Change to How You See Likes,” Instagram said at the time. “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get. During this test, only you will be able to see the total number of likes on your posts.”

However, Instagram never officially announced that they were getting rid of the likes ahead of Tuesday’s change.

After some backlash from users, Instagram tweeted out a statement addressing the change, saying it was done “unintentionally.”

“We’ve been testing a new experience to hide likes on Feed posts,” Instagram tweeted. “We unintentionally added more people to the test today, which was a bug — we’re fixing this issue and restoring like counts to those people as soon as possible.”

