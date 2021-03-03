One Detail in Kim Kardashian's Latest Post Has Everyone Talking

If you follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram and watch her Stories every day, you must know that she’s a big workout fanatic. She posts photos from her sometimes twice daily workouts on her Story as she continues to maintain her amazing physique.

In one photo to her Instagram Story, the 40-year-old makeup mogul and reality star posted a photo from her workout and wrote, “Weighted cardio day high intensity.”

However, there is a detail that some fans are noticing in the photo and it’s circulating around social media!

Click inside to find out the detail that has everyone talking in Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram Story post…

Kim posted a photo of her shoes, which happen to be Kanye West‘s brand, Yeezys. Kim filed for divorce from her husband in February 2021. Some fans are wondering if this is a good sign and that Kim and Kanye are possibly on good terms as they go their separate ways.

They share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 1.

