Aaron Rodgers Says He's in the 'Crosshairs of the Woke Mob' After Positive COVID Test

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Have a Second Night Out in NYC Amid Romance Speculation

Taylor Swift Announces 'All Too Well' Short Film Starring Dylan O'Brien & Sadie Sink!

Fri, 05 November 2021 at 6:18 pm

Kit Harington Has The Best Response On What He'll Tell His Son When He Watches 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington Has The Best Response On What He'll Tell His Son When He Watches 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington has a cheeky answer about what he’ll be telling his son when he watches those sex scenes in Game of Thrones.

The 34-year-old actor, who stars as Dane Whitman in Eternals, spoke to E! News’ Daily Pop about letting his and Rose Leslie‘s baby son watch the HBO series that they both starred on – and what he’ll say when those sex scenes arrive on screen.

Kit said that he plans on telling him this: “Look, I mean, you can just be thankful that it happened because otherwise you wouldn’t be here.”

“So that will be it,” he joked afterwards. “I’ll be like, ‘You don’t like watching it? Well, tough luck.”

Kit and Rose met on the set of the fantasy drama series and went on to marry in 2018, before welcoming their son in February 2021.

He then shared that his main priority is to spend all his free time with his son.

“I’m going through something at the moment which is that I spend weeks prior to coming out here sort of, you know, feeding him, pampering him, looking after him,” he shared. “And then I go to get on a flight, come here, and now I’m looked after and being pampered. So I’m living the dream right now!”

Just recently, Kit opened up about how parenting was the most exhausting thing he’s done in his life.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kit Harington, Rose Leslie

Getty Images