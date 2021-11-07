Elon Musk Says He'll Sell 10% of His Tesla Stock if Twitter Votes for Him to Do So

Elon Musk is letting people decide the fate of a small part of his fortune.

The 50-year-old world’s richest man and Tesla CEO tweeted a poll on Saturday (November 6) regarding his stock in the company.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” he wrote with the poll, which currently skews 57% yes after 3 million votes, with a few hours still to go.

He added that “I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

As of February, he held 227 million Tesla shares, according to an SEC filing, amounting to 22.4% of its stock. 10% of his stake would be worth roughly $27.8 billion, Forbes reports.

He is worth $318.4 billion overall, via the outlet’s calculations.

He also recently made a billions-worth pledge under certain conditions.