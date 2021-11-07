Netflix's League of Legends Show 'Arcane' - The Reviews Are In!

Arcane is here!

The first three episodes of the highly anticipated Netflix animated show, based on lore from the popular game League of Legends, arrived as part of a nine-episode season on Saturday (November 6).

The show is set in utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, and follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart. The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, Kevin Alejandro, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Miles Brown and Remy Hii.

The Verge wrote: “Not only is it a lot of fun, but you don’t have to know anything about League to get into it….it’s both a tribute and an introduction to a vast fantasy realm that’s been around for a decade and has millions of existing fans. those viewers will find a story with some exciting Easter eggs and a deeper look at characters that have been around for ages. Everyone else is in for a surprisingly thrilling adventure that doesn’t skimp on style.”

Polygon wrote: “There’s a version of a League of Legends animated series that Riot would have debuted on its own website, catered exclusively to fans of the game and spent a whole lot less money on. That version would have been safe and fans likely would have loved it. Instead Riot and Fortiche went for something that could reach a broader audience and managed to create a beautiful and entertaining show that both adds to the world that long-time League of Legends fans love, without leaving newcomers too far behind.”

PC Gamer wrote: “If you’re not a League of Legends fan—or even if you actively despise it—Arcane is still something you should watch. It’s not weighed down by complicated lore or timeline shenanigans nearly as much as, say, Netflix’s The Witcher…Arcane‘s first three episodes are amazing.”

Engadget wrote: “Arcane might ruin me. The show quickly and effortlessly establishes connections with its characters, bolstered by an enchanting animation style and emotional, raw voice acting. It’s making me feel things, and I’m only four episodes in.”

Decider said: “STREAM IT. Even if you’re not a gamer, or a fan of League of Legends, Arcane will be more than entertaining enough to hold your interest, with an interesting story backed by amazing animation.”

Comicbook.com wrote: “Even outside of seeing a number of cool references and callbacks to longtime League lore within Arcane, what I’m really impressed with is the character work and storytelling that has been on display so far. Much like its accolades in other avenues, Arcane seems like it’s going to be another achievement for Riot Games and shows that the studio is very much capable of continuing to expand in the realm of television and animation, assuming that it decides to do so.”

The show currently has a 98% Fresh audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.