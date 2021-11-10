Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston Celebrate Jennifer Meyer's New Collection with Moose Knuckles

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are stepping out to support their friend Jennifer Meyer!

The pair were spotted at the launch of the jewelry designer’s new collection with the luxury fashion brand Moose Knuckles at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Monday (November 9).

Jennifer was joined by Kate Hudson, Scooter Braun, Devon Lee Carlson, Molly Sims, Giveon, Lexie Underwood, Sky Ferreira, Rachel Zoe, Erin and Sara Foster at the event, as well as her ex-husband Tobey Maguire.

The guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails throughout the evening, which also included a live DJ set by Noodz.

Jennifer‘s 18 piece collection is set to launch on November 30, 2021 and will be available for purchase at Mooseknucklescanada.com. Check out all the photos of the event in the gallery below!

