Dorit Kemsley Recounts Terrifying Home Invasion: 'I Begged for My Life'

Dorit Kemsley is telling her story.

Last month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was robbed at gunpoint during a home invasion.

In an interview with her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp for Extra, she shared new details of the attack and opened up about how she was doing after the incident.

Dorit said she was “taken completely off guard” by the robbery and added that it seemed like the robbers didn’t expect to see her at home.

“They were surprised to see me at home,” she said. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”

“There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could think of [was], ‘I have to save those babies,’” she recalled.

The reality star shares two children with her husband Paul Kemsley, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

The pair were asleep in the house and Dorit said they were her main priority at the time of the robbery. “I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their [lives],” she said.

“I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” she continued.

She went on to say that she considers herself “lucky” to be unharmed but is still struggling with anxiety.

“The panic attacks are coming … And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? … I’m going through all of that,” she said, adding that her RHOBH co-stars have been incredibly supportive during this time.

Dorit first addressed the robbery in a statement, which you can read here.