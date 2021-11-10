Get to Know 'Anxious Avoidant' Singer Sophia Bel With These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

Sophia Bel is one of the rising stars we’re excited about here at Just Jared, and we want out readers to exclusively get to know her even better!

The Montreal-based singer-songwriter and producer draws inspiration from early ’00s skate-punk and emo wave, as well as electro-pop and trip-hop to craft her own unique sound.

Click inside to read more…

On Wednesday (November 10), Sophia announced her debut album Anxious Avoidant, out this spring.

Along with the announcement, she revealed the lead single and music video for “2AM (And I Did It Again,” which she co-wrote with Tim Buron

“2AM and I did it again / Broke my hand trying to say it with a pen / Putting up a fight no one heard at night / Sleeping in,” she sings on the track.

“It’s a paralyzing feeling – being unable to speak your truth. When words are not spoken out loud, when questions are too scary to ask and feelings are withheld, there is no escaping – the storm is only delayed,” Sophia says of the song.

“’2AM (And I Did It Again)’ is an anthem for anyone who has ever written a letter with no destination address or a text too terrifying to send. It’s that feeling that wraps around you like a boa constrictor and prevents you from being your true self. It’s that ticking time bomb about to implode, explode and catch on fire all at once. What better vehicle for channelling this combustible energy than sounds reflecting the angsty earworms of the 90’s and 00’s sadboys that stole our hearts shedding their sorrows on stage in bands such as Fall Out Boy and Green Day?”

Watch the music video for “2AM (And I Did It Again)” and check out 10 Fun Facts about Sophia Bel…

Click inside to read more…

1. I studied fashion design for two years and I love making outfits and costumes.

2. I’m an early bird that goes to bed at 9:30 pm, practicing good sleep hygiene has been very beneficial for my mental health.

3. I’ve never finished a book.

4. I really miss life before social media and dating apps.

5. I can make an amazing vegan lasagna.

6. I believe that inner peace comes with practicing authenticity, mindfulness and awareness, although I’m still in the process of figuring it out.

7. I can’t snap my fingers or whistle to save my life.

8. I have a fake tooth.

9. I have a side passion for makeup, I like to transform into various humanoid creatures.

10. I have a large number of houseplants and I like to think of them as the daughters I never had.