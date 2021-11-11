Travis Scott's Lawyer Speaks Out About Astroworld Tragedy Amid Lawsuits

Travis Scott‘s lawyer is speaking out.

The 30-year-old entertainer’s legal representation issued a statement to People regarding the deadly events at the Astroworld Festival, which has already resulted in several lawsuits.

Click inside to read more…

Attorney Edwin F. McPherson addressed “finger-pointing” by city officials, “who have sent inconsistent messages and have backtracked from original statements” regarding the incident.

“Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was quoted in the New York Times as saying ‘You cannot just close when you got 50,000 and over 50,000 individuals. We have to worry about rioting, riots, when you have a group that’s that young.’ Yet, just a short time later, Chief Finner states the responsibility to stop the show falls on Travis,” the lawyer said.

“It was reported that the Operations Plan designated that only the festival director and executive producers have authority to stop the show, neither of which is part of Travis‘s crew. This also runs afoul of HPD’s own previous actions when it shut down the power and sound at this very festival when the performance ran over 5 minutes back in 2019,” he continued.

“Investigations should start proceeding over finger-pointing so that together, we can identify exactly what transpired and how we can prevent anything like this from happening again.”

An insider told People that the rapper could not see anything or hear beyond the inner-ear producers, and that no one told him to stop the show until he ended the concert.

Eight people died and over 300 people were injured as a result of the fatal crowd surge.

Find out what the star reportedly did right after the show, allegedly unaware of the incident.