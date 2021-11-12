Kenny G Says He Washes His Hair Once Every Three Weeks

Kenny G is known for his signature hairstyle, and fans might be surprised about his upkeep.

The 65-year-old saxophonist revealed his hair care regimen in an interview with Page Six.

Click inside to read more…

During the interview, he revealed he only washes his hair once every three weeks.

“It doesn’t get dirty,” he said, clarifying: “I’m a clean guy.”

He also said he doesn’t use any expensive products in his hair.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any endorsements. So, I don’t gain anything by using them, other than they’re the right thing,” he said, revealing that he uses Pantene shampoo and MOP defining cream for his curly locks.

Several celebrities went viral earlier in the year for describing their own hygiene regimens. Find out what some stars said about bathing!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.