Jamie Dornan Impersonates Kermit The Frog While Singing 'Rainbow Connection' - Watch!

Jamie Dornan is showcasing more of his singing skills with a brilliant cover of “The Rainbow Connection.”

The 39-year-old actor, who has been making his rounds promoting his new movie Belfast, took to Instagram to show off more of his vocal skills, and made it stand out with a full on impression of Kermit The Frog!

“Nothing will sell your new movie more than a guy approaching 40 trying to emulate the great @kermitthefrog . 🐸,” Jamie joked in the caption of the post.

Jamie‘s co-star, Caitriona Balfe, loved the cover, and left him a cute comment: “You’re just a cool fun guy …..!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

If you don’t know, Jamie also sings in Belfast, too!

During the premiere, he also got brave enough to sing a bit of the song he sings in the movie on stage at the after party. Check it out here!