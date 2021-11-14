Top Stories
Blake Lively to Make Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift!

Queen Elizabeth Sprains Back, Misses Public Ceremony

Taylor Swift &amp; Selena Gomez Just Reunited - Find Out What They Did!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 1:20 pm

Maluma Rocks a Hot Leather Look at MTV EMAs 2021

Maluma Rocks a Hot Leather Look at MTV EMAs 2021

Maluma is looking hot in leather!

The 27-year-old Colombian superstar hit the red carpet in an intricate leather look at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Click inside to read more…

Saweetie is set to host the ceremony.

Maluma is also nominated at the event in the “Best Latin” category, up against Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Shakira.

The night will also include performances from stars like Yungblud and Eurovision winners Maneskin, and is a return to an in-person event amid the pandemic.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations. Check out the full list of nominees!

Back in September, Maluma addressed some rumors about his love life. Find out what he said!
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2021 MTV EMAs, Maluma, MTV EMAs

