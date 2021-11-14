Maluma Rocks a Hot Leather Look at MTV EMAs 2021

Maluma is looking hot in leather!

The 27-year-old Colombian superstar hit the red carpet in an intricate leather look at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena on Sunday (November 14) for the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest, Hungary.

Saweetie is set to host the ceremony.

Maluma is also nominated at the event in the “Best Latin” category, up against Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía and Shakira.

The night will also include performances from stars like Yungblud and Eurovision winners Maneskin, and is a return to an in-person event amid the pandemic.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations. Check out the full list of nominees!

Back in September, Maluma addressed some rumors about his love life. Find out what he said!