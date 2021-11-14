Taylor Swift Joins Pete Davidson in 'Three Sad Virgins' Music Video on 'SNL' - Watch!

Top Stories
Sun, 14 November 2021 at 8:30 am

Pete Davidson is mocking his writer friends!

The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a funny new comedy video called “Three Sad Virgins” featuring show writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy – also known as comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

And there was a special cameo!

During the song, Pete rags on his friends relentlessly about how unpopular, uncool and un-sexy they are in comparison to him – and Taylor joins in on the playful mocking in the bridge.

Ben is like a sad Ron Weasley / He looks like if Big Bird lost all his feathers / And Martin has the charm and the sex appeal of a scarecrow,” she sings.

John has a big-ass bowling ball head / How does he stay upright with that big, fat melon? / And none of them have the guts to take their shirts off in front of a girl.”

Taylor also performed all ten minutes of her much-discussed “All Too Well” re-recording. Watch it here!

Watch the funny video…
