Taylor Swift is Joined by Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds at 'SNL' After-Party!

Sun, 14 November 2021 at 3:03 am

Taylor Swift is Joined by Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds at 'SNL' After-Party!

Taylor Swift is celebrating her big night with her famous friends!

The 31-year-old entertainer arrived at the Saturday Night Live after-party with close pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Saturday (November 13) at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.

For the party, Taylor sported a tan and black plaid coat and black jeans, Blake, 34, wore a black cut-out dress, while Ryan, 45, sported a navy coat over a white dress shirt and gray trousers.

While appearing as the musical guest on SNL earlier that night, Taylor performed the newly released 10 minute version of her song “All Too Well.” You can watch her performance here.

