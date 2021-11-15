Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reunites With '3rd Rock From The Sun' Cast After For 25th Anniversary!

The cast of 3rd Rock From The Sun have reunited!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kristen Johnston, John Lithgow, and French Stewart all got back together over the weekend during the 2021 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles to celebrated the sitcom’s 25th Anniversary.

Wayne Knight also made a surprise appearance at the event, while Jane Curtain and Will Forte, who wrote for the show, joined virtually.

While reminiscing on the show, the cast also revealed the things that they had taken from the set – and French admitted to taking Harry’s iconic furry coat. Then at the event, he gave it to an audience member!

When asked if the show could be revived or rebooted at all, Wayne said probably not.

“Society’s gotten too bizarre,” he shared. “You couldn’t satirize it today.”

You can stream 3rd Rock From The Sun on Peacock.

You can see 70+ pictures of the “3rd Rock From The Sun” reunion in the gallery now!