Elle Fanning Joins Simone Biles & Lucy Hale at InStyle Awards 2021

Elle Fanning is stepping out in style!

The 23-year-old The Great actress struck a fierce pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2021 InStyle Awards held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

For the event, Elle wowed in a gold and diamond top paired with a long, black skirt.

Other stars in attendance included Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles, Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale, poet Amanda Gorman, Euphoria actress Storm Reid, To All The Boys actress Lana Condor, Riverdale actress Camila Morrone, Booksmart actress Diana Silvers, and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

FYI: Elle is wearing a Balmain dress. Simone is wearing an Aliette dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Matteo jewelry while carrying a Judith Leiber bag. Lucy is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and Anito Ko jewelry. Storm is wearing a Prada dress. Lana is wearing a Georges Chakra dress. Camila is wearing a Prada dress and Real Fine Studio jewelry. Madelyn is wearing a Lanvin outfit.

Click through the gallery for 30+ photos of Elle Fanning, Simone Biles, and the other stars stepping out for the event…