Kate Hudson is a Golden Goddess at InStyle Awards 2021

Kate Hudson is slaying the red carpet!

The actress stepped out for the 2021 InStyle Awards with designer Michael Kors held on Monday evening (November 15) at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

For the event, Kate looked stunning in a shimmering golden gown.

Other stars in attendance included Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, Nashville actress Connie Britton, The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, Lovecraft Country actress Jurnee Smollett, Mad Men alums January Jones and Christina Hendricks, Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder, Maid actress Andie MacDowell, The Handmaid’s Tale actress Madeline Brewer, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Michael Kors dress and Cicada jewelry. Phoebe is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Hannah is wearing a Fendi suit. Jurnee is wearing a Valentino dress. Andie is wearing a Dior dress. Madeline is wearing a Cong Tri dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Vhernier earrings. Alexandra is wearing a Dior outfit.

