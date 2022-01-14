Top Stories
Jamie Dornan Reveals The One & Only Movie That Makes Him Cry

Jamie Dornan Reveals The One & Only Movie That Makes Him Cry

Jamie Dornan is revealing a big secret about himself in W Magazine‘s Best Performances Portfolio issue.

In the feature, the Belfast actor got real about playing a father in the new movie, and also revealed the one and only movie makes him cry.

Click inside to read more…

After opening up about Belfast, Jamie shared that there’s only one movie that can make him cry and it’s Philadelphia.

Philadelphia gets me every time,” he confessed. “I had some friends around to watch it, and I gave out tissues at the start of the film. I was weeping, and my friends just stared at me; their eyes were dry, while I was sobbing.”

Starring Tom Hanks, Philadelphia centers on lawyer Andrew Beckett, who hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful Philadelphia law firm. But his secret is exposed when a colleague spots the illness’s telltale lesions. Fired shortly afterwards, Beckett resolves to sue for discrimination.

The movie earned Tom an Oscar for Best Actor in 1994.
