Fri, 18 March 2022 at 7:16 pm

'He's All That' Star Peyton Meyer Welcomes First Child, A Baby Boy, With Wife Taela

'He's All That' Star Peyton Meyer Welcomes First Child, A Baby Boy, With Wife Taela

Peyton Meyer is a dad!

The He’s All That actor, 23, announced the big news to his fans on his Instagram alongside wife Taela.

Sharing an intimate photo of the little family, Peyton revealed that he and Taela have named their newborn son, Ziggy.

“2 years ago I sat on my kitchen table and begged for something to keep me moving forward. I asked whoever might be listening for a change in my life,” he started out in his caption. “I wanted what was next for me, I wanted my next adventure- my next challenge. I’m thankful for whoever heard me.”

Peyton added, “You gifted me this. No matter how dark the world might get I will always know that the light is right around the corner. My beautiful boy Ziggy. 🙏🏼❤️.”

On her own Instagram feed, Taela wrote, “i can’t even put this love into words. i am so grateful. Ziggy Bo ☁️.”

See the sweet photo below:

Peyton and Taela got married late last year.
Photos: Getty
