'NCIS' Alums Sasha Alexander & Michael Weatherly Reunite 17 Years After Her Final Episode

Kate Todd and Anthony DiNozzo are back together again!

Sasha Alexander and Michael Weatherly reunited this week on the set of Bull and there’s a picture to prove it!

Click inside to read more…

Sasha and Michael snapped a pic together while on the set of the final episodes for CBS’s Bull, which is coming to an end after six seasons on the air.

“Reunited and it feels sooo goood. #michaelweatherly @bullcbs,” Sasha captioned the pic, which she shared with fans on her Instagram.

After sharing the reunion pic, Sasha confirmed that she’d be directing on Bull.

Sasha and Michael were two of the original stars of NCIS, starring as Special Agents Kate Todd and Anthony DiNozzo. She ultimately left the show in 2005, and Michael exited the series ten years later in 2015.

Check out both pics below!

If you didn’t know, Sasha has a very famous mother-in-law. See who it is here!